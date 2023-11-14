Bertín Osborne is once again at the center of the controversy after Gabriela Guillén’s statements in ‘And now Sonsoles’, where she assured that she was not going to name the son she is expecting with the singer the artist’s last name.

And a new lover has come to light who adds to Bertín’s list of disloyalties and with whom he would have been unfaithful to Fabiola Martín.

Paloma García Pelayo has exclusively said that she has spoken with the artist, who has categorically denied the relationship. Furthermore, he does not remember him being with her where she is placed. “It sounds Chinese,” the journalist said.

This is a woman whose name begins with the letter ‘M’ and with whom she has had a relationship intermittently since they began in 2017. The two had a partner at that time and she also maintains that relationship to this day.

Although not much information about her has been revealed, it has been known that she is quite far from the prototype of a woman that the presenter likes and is not dedicated to music or the media.

Furthermore, despite being a parallel relationship, she was excited about the artist and felt unique, but was disappointed to see that the artist had done the same with other women.

The last time they were in contact was a week ago, and on the day of the event that Bertín was scheduled to attend, they made an appointment that did not materialize because he did not attend due to his father’s urgent admission.

Lorena Vázquez has explained that it was a person close to the alleged lover who contacted the journalist Laura Fa. “We have seen irrefutable evidence that this relationship existed and still exists,” she said.

The reaction of Gabriela Guillén and Fabiola Martínez

Gabriela Guillén has reacted to this alleged new lover of Bertín Osborne, with whom she is expecting a child, and has assured that she knows nothing and, therefore, cannot comment on it.

Fabiola Martínez, for her part, did not want to say anything.

This is not the first time that the model speaks out for the artist’s alleged lovers, since when we met Chábeli Navarro, the young woman spoke about the matter during her visit to ‘And now Sonsoles’.