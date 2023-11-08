The next chapter of the Berserk manga could experience a very large delay compared to previous chapters. And Kentaro Miura’s work has had a complicated development and publication after his death a few years ago.

Even so, the work of Berserk continues to be published with the aim of one day reaching the conclusion that Miura had in mind for the dark fantasy work that is a reference for millions. Although chapter 375 of the manga will be out in a few days (after a reported delay), it seems that for chapter 376 we will have to wait even longer.

Some comment that it may be the month of december when we see the publication of the next episode, although these are the most optimistic. Maybe The next chapter of the manga is delayed even further and ends up being published in 2024.

Studio GAGA and Koji Mori are currently the main people responsible for the realization and publication of the Berserk manga, which has still left Guts’ story to finish, not only his own, but also the arc of many characters. We hope that, as the months go by, the publication of the mangas becomes regular and we can continue enjoying what Miura had in mind for the fans.

