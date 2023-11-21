The Berserk manga is about to suffer a new delay for its chapter 376. Although we gave you this information for the first time a couple of weeks ago, It seems that Kentaro Miura’s legacy will have to wait even longer and will be postponed to 2024.

After the death of the author, his work has seen its publication interrupted over the years. With months without knowing what it will bring the future of the project of one of the works that has served as inspiration for thousands of fantasy creators over the years.

Studio Gaga and Kouji Mori are responsible for, following Miura’s guidelines and will, give shape to Guts’ story that is still far from over. But it seems that the project is not at its best and to preserve the quality of the work, we will have to wait even longer.

We do not have a release date for manga chapter 376so for now its delay is inevitable. The month of December doesn’t even seem close anymore. and we will surely leave at the beginning of 2024 as the starting point for said episode.

