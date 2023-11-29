Berserk It is one of the most popular works of dark fantasy in the entire history of entertainment and manga. Kentaro Miura’s work has inspired thousands of artists over the decades. But even the mangaka himself was inspired by other authors and works of reference.

Thanks to an interview by Kouji Mori we have been able to witness some sources that inspired Kentaro to create the Berserk manga and some of its iconic scenes. Scenes that were often not easy to see. Specifically we are talking about the scene of the sexual assault that Casca suffers in Berserk during the Eclipse.

This scene was inspired by the work of Goi Nagai en Susano Oha work from 1979. A manga that has 9 volumes and presents scenes and contexts that served as inspiration for Miura to recreate some of the hardest moments seen in Berserk.

We leave you here a video explaining the Eclipse arc and the scene specifically:

As happens in Susano Oh, Guts in Berserk He witnesses helplessly as Casca, the girl he loves, is raped by the reborn Griffith. An unpleasant scene that marked an even darker culmination to the Eclipse arc of Miura’s work.

