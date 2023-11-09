The fan-created Berserk anime confirms that the future of the work is in the hands of the fans.

It is a secret to no one that Berserk is one of the best works of all timesince the story told by Kentaro Miura has captivated millions of fans around the world, who for decades have admired every detail of this series, from the narrative used by the mangaka to the amazing art illustrated in each panel of the manga, which have made Berserk a complete marvel.

Likewise, the Berserk manga is not going through a good moment, since despite the fact that the manga resumed its serialization, having a long-awaited return, the setbacks and delays regarding the new chapters have been very presentwhich has led fans to worry about the continuity issues this recognized IP has been dealing with.

However, despite all the problem that has been generated by the continuous delays of the manga, some followers have had great initiative and have decided to make a Berserk animesince this work has not been adapted to digital format for some time, which has made it the future of the series is in the hands of the followerswho have shown great progress with respect to this project.

Some details of the fan-made Berserk anime have been revealed

It is well known that Kentaro Miura’s legendary work, Berserk, is not going through the best of timessince the manga has been suffering continuous delays that call into question the continuity of this series, a detail that has fans very worried, who fear the worst.

Nevertheless, Not all news regarding Berserk is negativesince as many know, a new anime called “Berserk: The Black Swordman” created by fans, who have decided enhance the legacy of Kentaro Miura by recreating each sequence illustrated by this mangaka, a detail that has been praised by the fandom that has high expectations for this project.

In fact, recently, there have been revealed some details about the creation process of this animethen through X, the official Studio Eclypse accountha clarified some concerns of followers and has shared some drafts of the character designs, showing the great progress that this project has had, which looks very promising.

A few things about #BERSERK: The Black Swordsman -No, we won’t adapt the Golden Age arc.

-The project is focused on The Black Swordsman arc.

-There won’t be any censoring or toned down scenes.

-3D CGI will not be used for any characters.

-It will be voiced in English &… pic.twitter.com/LqlWJ3Xq83 — Studio Eclypse (@studio_eclypse) October 6, 2023

In this publication by Studio Eclypse it has been seen that they have clarified some doubts of the fans, since they have let it be known that They will not adapt the Golden Age arcsince the project only focuses on the arco de The Black Swordman. Furthermore, it was also revealed that there will be no censorship or attenuated scenes and? 3D CGI will not be used for any character.

Furthermore, it has been made known that The anime will be dubbed in Japanese and English with its original scorelike some Guts design drafts, which look very striking. However, these sketches are not definitive, as they have made known since Studio Eclypse in this post.

The return of anime Berserk It is imminent, because thanks to the fans and Studio Eclypse, the adaptation to digital format will be a realityso the hype and expectations are very high, so it remains to wait for more details of this fascinating project to be revealed.

Without a doubt, This great Berserk anime project created by fans has generated high expectations within the fandomwho expect episodes to live up to this fascinating story that continues to be very beloved, since fans have had bad experiences with the digital adaptations of this work, so they hope that this anime honors the series. Kentaro Miura.

