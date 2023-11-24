Colombian will, it was all fake. Di Nunzio’s copy and paste revealed

Freezing shower on second Colombian will by Silvio Berlusconithe case closes: it simply was all false. Now the Piedmontese entrepreneur Marco Di Nunziothe man who revealed the existence of this text signed by the Knight, is investigated for fraud and receiving stolen goods. The prosecutors – we read in La Verità – have ascertained thanks to one technical expertise that Di Nunzio had sent a certified e-mail to the notary Roveda five days after Berlusconi’s death. Attached was the document that Report also subsequently spoke about. On June 19th he had also sent a warning to the notary and the press, talking about requests for compensation for damages for the document which bore the date of September 21st 2021 and the signatures of the notary Jimenez Najera Margarita Rosa (which he denied and denounced).



The investigative company who investigated the case – continues La Verità – discovered that the file had been created via a Word to PDF converter. The creation date dates back to 15 June 2023. The technical report establishes that whoever created it had searched for testamentary documents on the Internet and then had them modified by adding the right names. In one of the documents a checker was also used to remove an error. While the employment contract presented by Di Nunzio it was a collage of other pieces taken from the internet. “Then comparing the text of the document sent by Marco Di Nunzio with that of the document found online shows that the two texts appear to be identical, apart from small substitutions and deletions”. While Berlusconi Di Nunzio downloaded the signatures from the internet after searching “Berlusconi signs“.

