Warren Buffet burns 12.7 billion in the third quarter

Berkshire Hathaway, the company controlled by the famous investor Warren Buffett, recorded a loss of 12.7 billion dollarsre in the third quarter. This loss was primarily due to the decline in the value of equity holdings, in particular the stake in Apple. Despite this quarterly loss, the company reported positive results in the insurance business, which contributed to strengthen operating profit. Corriere della Sera reports it.



Read also: De Benedetti, the turnover of his investment vehicle in the UK collapses

Berkshire Hathaway announced a net loss of $12.77 billion in the third quarter, equivalent to $8,824 per Class A share, in contrast to the loss of $2.8 billion in the same period a year earlier. However, operating profit increased 41% to $10.76 billion.

Meanwhile, the company continues to advance its share buyback program. Berkshire Hathaway announced that it repurchased $1.1 billion worth of shares in the third quarter, bringing its total stock purchases for the year to about $7 billion. The company has considerable liquidity on hand, with record cash of $157 billioni, achieved in part through the sale of $5.3 billion in shares.

Subscribe to the newsletter