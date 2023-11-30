After the government announced that Welfare Pension payments for older adults will receive an increase, there is doubt about whether the Benito Juárez scholarship You will also receive an increase in the payment to your beneficiaries.

This doubt arises since the President of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, said in September that improvements are projected in the payments granted to the Welfare programs for 2024. In the case of the Welfare pension, it is estimated that it will reach an amount of 6 thousand pesos every two months for each person over 65 years of age through the welfare card.

Will Benito Juárez Scholarship payments increase?

Las Benito Juárez scholarships are awarded to students from basic level to bachelor’s degree, with payments distributed throughout the school year and that are variable depending on the academic grade. This program was made to combat school dropout problems in the country.

Although The annual budget for social programs will increase by 25% next yearstill has not been confirmed nothing about an increase to the Benito Juárez program.

It should be noted that the amount for basic to high school levels ranges between 8,750 pesos per year, while at the higher level it is around 25,750 pesos.

***Stay up to date with the news, join our official WhatsApp channel

FA

Themes

Social programs Ministry of Welfare

Read Also

Get the latest news in your email

Everything you need to know to start your day

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions