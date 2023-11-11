The energy of Benigna, who has just become a grandmother, has returned to the Plaza de los Frutos. After meeting her grandson Patrick, the woman is eager to tell Quintero all the details, but when she arrives at her friend’s house she finds a situation that she did not expect.

Silvia, Quintero’s new roommate, seems to be very comfortable with the lawyer. The chemistry between them causes sparks to fly and Benigna, who knows her friend well, suspects that there is something between them.

Quintero has suffered a lot for love and Benigna doesn’t want it to happen again. “I don’t want you to go crying on the corners later,” she warned, asking him to be careful. Although the lawyer denies it, Beni knows that there is something between the two. Will she be right?