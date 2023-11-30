Benetton, the division of real estate assets done by drawing lots

The breakdown of the Benetton family’s real estate empire has revealed the values ​​of the prestigious properties assigned to the four branches of the dynasty. Although the overall value, attributed to the members of the family on the basis of book values, is less than one billion euros, market observers believe that these represent the minimum value. The possibility of valuing individual properties could change these numbers. In the midst of this process, the division set a net value of 220 million euros for each family branch, maintaining an equitable distribution of assets. Il Sole 24 Ore writes it.



The division of the properties, completed after the summer, was conceived to allow the branches of the family to pursue autonomous entrepreneurial strategies. The complex division involved the creation of four new real estate companies (Newco), assigning each a net value of 220 million. This process involved prestigious properties such as the Fondaco dei Tedeschi in Venice, the building on the Place de l’Opéra in Paris and Piazza Augusto Imperatore in Rome.

The realizable value of the dynasty’s historic assets emerges from the new post-division scenario. The four new real estate companies have assigned values ​​to the various properties, maintaining the net value of 220 millionthe. For example, Edizione Terza, with the real estate block in Paris, confirmed a net value of 220 million, while Edizione Prima, with the Augusto Imperatore I property in Rome, has an expected realizable value of at least 300 million.

The split was a response to an evaluation of the external disposal of assets, which had attracted offers exceeding 1.4 billion euros from investors such as Apollo and Hines. However, the family opted for the internal division, allowing the branches to manage the properties independently.

The new post-division panorama suggests that the market value of the large buildings awarded stands at 861 million, but many observers believe that this is a conservative value, given that in the past offers in excess of one billion euros had been received for the entire real estate block. Edizione specified that the scope of the divided portfolio differs from that assumed in the old transfer proposal.

