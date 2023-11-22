Benetton: Giuliana leaves the presidency of Evoluzione 1

Recently, important changes have occurred at the top of the Benetton galaxy. The presidency of Evoluzione 1, the holding company of which Giuliana Benetton is co-founder together with her brother Luciano (1935) and the deceased Carlo and Gilberto, has changed hands. Giuliana Benetton, born in 1937, owner of 60% in bare ownership, has handed over the presidency to Gianni Cinotti, vice-president and trusted figure of the Benettons. The latter is also the president of Edizione Property and Edizione Alberghi, real estate centers recently split between the branches of the dynasty.



Giuliana Benetton’s exit, also motivated by health reasons, is accompanied by that of her daughter Paola, who renounced the position of CEO of Evoluzione 1 and left the board of directors. Currently, the board is made up of Pierantonio Biasotto and Piergiorgio Cecchini.

At the end of 2022, Evoluzione 1 reported a net worth of approximately 26 million and assets of 36.8 million, which includes properties for 3.2 million, liquidity for 15 million and equity investments for 18.1 million. These include shares in club deals (Mediobanca and White Bridge), 5% of Edizione (Benetton’s holding), the investees Evoluzione Immobiliare and Evoluzione Finanziaria, the subsidiary Green Evolution and the investee Terza, recipient of the properties following the split of Property Edition.

Evoluzione 1 was established in 2021 following the split of Evoluzione, when Giuliana Benetton wanted to ensure an orderly transition of his assets to the second generation represented by the four heirs: Daniela (1969), Carlo (1971), Franca (1968) and Paola (1958). The division gave rise to Evolution 1, Evolution 2, Evolution 3 and Evolution 4, each with a capital of 1.75 million allocated to each heir. Each newco has a limited liability company structure with 40% full ownership, without voting rights, and the remaining 60% in bare ownership with usufruct registered in the mother’s name.

