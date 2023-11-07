Adventure or motard? The choice is yours. At EICMA Benelli presents the BKX and BKX S 300 developed on the 294 cc mono, evolution of the 250 by TRK and Leoncino and both designed for younger riders who want to broaden their horizons

November 7, 2023

At the basis of the project BKX 300 Benelli’s desire is to offer, above all to younger motorcyclists, but not only, an easy and light motorcycle, designed to offer maximum handling and capable of having fun both on asphalt and off-road. A motorbike created for those who want to approach the world of adventure and are beginners, but also for those who do not want to give up the pleasure of riding a compact, dynamic motorbike with an innovative style. The lines are those that we had already seen (and many appreciated) last year at EICMA and the final version does not betray the design of the original concept. The sister BKX 300 Son the other hand, uses the same technical platform for a declination halfway between the naked and the motard, making itself a candidate for a “fun bike” with a medium-small displacement and therefore accessible and not demanding.

The new 294 cc from Benelli

294 cc single-cylinder engine



Pushing the BKX 300 and BKX 300 S is a 294 cc single cylinder four valves and four strokes naturally, liquid cooled. This is an evolution of the proven 250 unit already mounted on TRK and Leoncino which offers an update in the thermal obviously but also for the connecting rod and transmission. Thanks to the increase in the bore it was possible to increase the diameter of the intake and exhaust valves and consequently redesign the combustion chamber. The balancing countershaft has also been redesigned to reduce vibrations and increase reliability. The exhaust system is new with a long manifold, in favor of the torque curve, to obtain a more full-bodied delivery. In Euro 5+ configuration, the engine is capable of delivering 29.2 hp (21.5 kW) at 9000 gear/min and 24.5 Nm (2.5 kgm) at 7000 gear/min. Distribution is chain, double overhead camshaft, 4 valves and 6-speed gearbox. The exhaust system is new, as is the clutch with torque servo and anti-slipperwhich allows you to reduce the force of operating the clutch lever on the handlebars, as well as making gear shifting smoother.

Benelli BKX 300

BKX 300, la crossover



The Benelli Style Center in Pesaro has shaped the BKX 300 with clean and modern lines for a pleasant result from every angle. The front light cluster with DRL shared with the road version is very original, while at the rear there is a “combo” solution where position lights, stop lights and direction indicators are integrated according to what seems to have become somewhat of a 2024 trend. frame is a double cradle in steel tubes combined with a upside-down fork with 41 mm diameter stanchions and 180 mm of travel and a swinging arm with monoshock with progressive leverage adjustable in spring preload and 180 mm travel. The braking system is composed of a single floating disc of 280 mm in diameter at the front with a four-piston caliper, while at the rear of a 240 mm diameter disc and a single-piston floating caliper. The spoked rims with aluminum alloy hub and rim are from 19″ at the front and 17″ at the rear and are fitted respectively with tyres 100/90 e 140/80. The instrumentation is LCD while the tank is from 13 liters and a USB socket is also available.

Benelli BKX 300 S

BKX 300 S, la fun bike



The BKX 300 S has an even more gritty and compact appearance. Also in this case there is no lack of bursts of originality in an overall very pleasant and successful design starting from the LED headlight unit. The chassis seeks agility and easy handling and, like its sister, uses a double cradle frame in steel tubes. In front we find one upside-down fork with 41 mm diameter stanchionswhile at the rear a swinging arm and monoshock with progressive leverage adjustable in spring preload and travel 150 millimeters to the wheel. The braking system is made up of a single floating disc of 280 mm in diameter at the front with a four-piston caliper, while at the rear of a 240 mm diameter disc and a single-piston floating caliper. THE 17″ aluminum alloy wheels respectively fit tyres 110/70-ZR17 and 150/60-ZR17. The tank is 13 litres. The instrumentation is LCD and there is no USB socket here either.

Availability and prices



Both BKX 300 and BKX 300 S will arrive on the official Benelli network starting from April 2024. The price, however, has not yet been defined at the moment.