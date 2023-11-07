The Tornado 500 is powered by the 500cc, four-stroke, liquid-cooled parallel twin, double overhead camshaft distribution and 4 valves per cylinder that equips the TNT and the TRK and Leoncino models, authors of Benelli’s success in recent years . The declared maximum power is 47.6 HP at 8,500 rpm with a peak torque of 46 Nm at 6,000 rpm. The lubrication is wet sump, the clutch is oil bath and the 6-speed gearbox with chain final drive.

With the TNT, the Tornado 500 also shares the tubular trellis frame, while at the front there is a Fully adjustable Marzocchi fork with 41mm upside down stanchions and with 115mm travel. At the rear we find an oscillating swingarm, connected to the frame through a central monoshock adjustable in spring preload and brake extension. The travel, in this case, is 125 mm. The rims are 17″ in aluminum alloy and are fitted with 120/70 tires at the front and 160/60 at the rear, while the Brembo braking system features a double 320 mm semi-floating disc at the front with radial pump and monobloc caliper four-piston radial and a single 260 mm diameter disc with single-piston floating caliper. Both are monitored by ABS.