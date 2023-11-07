Starting from the TRK 502 and Leoncino platform, Benelli offers its own recipe for a sporty, modern and accessible naked bike. Here are all the details of the Tornado Naked Twin 500

November 7, 2023

TNT is an acronym well known to all lovers of Pesaro motorcycles and is synonymous with naked sportiness. The concept is proposed again by Benelli starting from the tested (and best-selling) twin-cylinder 500 of TRK 502 and Leoncino but with a new formal language, aggressive and with volumes leaning forward. Completing the design is the new headlight that will accompany what will be the future family of naked sports cars: the daytime running lights (DRL) describe a “T” when viewed from the front, completely separated from the high beam and low beam light modules which are instead found in the central. As anticipated, the engine is the 500 forward-facing twin-cylinder, 4-stroke, liquid-cooled, capable of offering a maximum power of 47.6 HP (35 kW) at 8500 rpm and a maximum torque of 46 Nm at 6000 rpm, updated for this model to the Euro 5+ regulation. An engine appreciated for its fluidity and regularity of delivery which has been updated with a new design for both the clutch cover and the transmission cover, in accordance with the position of the engine in the new frame and the style of the bike. Furthermore, some upgrades have been made to the exhaust system, with new catalysts adapted to compliance with current regulations and the filter box, which allows the intake system to be optimized both in terms of performance and noise emissions. To complete the engine picture, wet sump lubrication, multi-disc oil bath clutch with torque servo and anti-slipping and 6-speed gearbox with chain final drive.

The chassis of the Tornado Naked Twin 500 is based on a steel tube trellis frame, designed to offer maximum agility on the road and around the bends. It is a compact and agile motorcycle with a wheelbase of only 1451 mm. The fork is upside-down with 50 mm stanchionswith 125 mm travel and a swingarm with Central monoshock with adjustable spring preload and rebound brake, with a travel of 41.2 mm. The braking system is entrusted at the front to a double 320 mm diameter semi-floating disc with four-piston radial caliper and ABS, while at the rear to a 260 mm diameter disc with single-piston floating caliper and ABS. The 17″ aluminum alloy wheels are fitted with 120/70 and 160/60 tyres, ensuring maximum safety even in the most difficult situations. The tank has a capacity of 14 liters and the dry weight is 195 kg. The saddle sits at 784mm.

The instrumentation is new, a high resolution 5” color TFT display, which has a Bluetooth connection to connect to the phone and with which, thanks to the blocks on the handlebars, it will then be possible to open and close calls. Tornado Naked Twin 500 also features front indicators integrated into the hand guards, giving the bike even more character. The headlight unit is full LED, with the DRL headlight created in an iconic “T” shape in the front view, while the latest generation rear light is integrated into the direction indicators.

Availability, colors and price



The arrival of the Benelli Tornado Naked Twin 500 is scheduled for the first months of 2024 and at the moment neither the price nor the colors have been made official.