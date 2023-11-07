Benelli presents the Tornado 400 2024, a new motorcycle which sees technical solutions developed by Benelli’s R&D exclusively for it, starting from a completely new engine, an unprecedented frame geometry and the use of the single-sided swingarm.

The engine is a parallel twin, four-stroke, 399 cccapable of delivering a power of 47,6 CV a 10.000 giri/min, with a peak torque of 38 Nm at 8,000 rpm. Thanks to a ratio between stroke (51.8mm) and bore (70mm diameter) of a super-square engine, which defines a displacement of 399 cc, it is capable of turning up to over 10,000 rpm. The distribution is double overhead camshaft, 8 valves, operated by a silent chain located on the right side. On the transmission side we find a 6-speed gearbox, combined with a clutch with torque servo and anti-slipper.