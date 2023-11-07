On a cycling level, the Tornado Naked Twin 500 sees the adoption of a steel tube trellis frame, which is combined with aupside-down orcella with 50 mm stems and 125 mm travel and a swingarm with central monoshock adjustable in spring preload and rebound, with 41 mm travel. The braking system leverages the front on a double 320 mm disc in diameter with four-piston radial caliper and ABS, while at the rear we find a 260 mm disc with single-piston floating caliper. Both disks are guarded by ABS. The 17″ aluminum alloy wheels mount 120/70 and 160/60 tires respectively, the tank has a capacity of 14 litres,the saddle is 78.4 cm from the ground while the wheelbase is 1,451 mm.

The instrumentation features a 5” color TFT display, equipped with Bluetooth connection to the smartphone, and through the electric blocks on the handlebar it is possible to manage the calls received. The lights are Full-LED and the front direction indicators are integrated into the hand guards.