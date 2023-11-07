Developed on the same platform as its sister adventure BKX 300the 300 S is aimed at those who don’t like getting their wheels dirty, thanks to purely road tires mounted on 17″ alloy wheels and suspension travel with reduced travel.

The same single-cylinder engine drives it 292 cc liquid-cooled four-stroke, Euro5+ approved, with double overhead camshaft distribution. In addition to the increase in displacement, the unit has been updated in the thermal, connecting rod and transmission parts.

Thanks to the increase the bore has been increased the diameter of the intake valves and exhaust and consequently the combustion chamber has been redesigned. The exhaust system is new, which boasts a long manifold, which increases the torque curve. The wet clutch is equipped with an anti-hopping system, which allows the clutch lever actuation force to be reduced and makes downshifts smoother. As regards the declared values, Benelli communicates a maximum power of 29.2 HP at 9,000 rpm and 24.5 Nm at 7,000 rpm. The final transmission is by chain.