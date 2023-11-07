The skeleton of the motorbike is a frame double cradle in steel tubes, which is combined with a 41 mm diameter upside-down fork and a rear monoshock, adjustable in preload, connected to an oscillating swingarm via a linkage. The travel of both suspensions is 180 mm. The braking system consists of a front axle single floating disc of 280 mm in diameter, with a four-piston caliper, while at the rear a 240 mm diameter disc and a single-piston floating caliper. The rims are spoked, 19″ at the front and 17″ at the rear and are fitted with 100/90 and 140/80 tyres, respectively. As regards the equipment we find an LCD display with USB socket, the tank has a capacity of 13 liters and the lights are Full-LED.

As regards the cycling dimensions, the wheelbase is 1,426 mm, the length is 2,086 mm, the saddle is located 837 mm from the ground and the weight in running order is 165 kg. On the following page you will find the complete technical data sheet.

The Benelli BKX 300 will be available starting from the second half of 2024. The price has not yet been declared.