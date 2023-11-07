There’s no two without… 300! Next to Tornado 400 e Tornado 500, Benelli also brings the Tornado 300 to Eicma, which stands as an entry level model in the new range of faired sports cars. It is powered by a 300cc, four-stroke, parallel twin-cylinder engine with double overhead camshaft distribution and eight valves, an evolution of the two-cylinder in-line engine already present in the 302S and 302R. It offers a power of 35 HP at 11,000 rpm and a torque of 27 Nm at 9,000 rpm. The lubrication is wet sump, the clutch is oil bath and the 6-speed gearbox with chain final drive.

Skeleton of the Tornado 300 is a steel tube trellis frame. At the front we find a 41mm upside-down fork with hydraulic adjustment, with a travel of 120mm. At the rear we find a swingarm with central single shock absorber with adjustable spring preload; the travel is 147mm. The rims are 17″ in aluminum alloy and are fitted with 110/70 tires at the front and 150/60 at the rear. The braking system is entrusted to a double 260 mm semi-floating disc with a four-piston caliper at the front, while at the rear there is a 240 mm disc with a single-piston floating caliper. The instrumentation consists of a 5″ color TFT display which has a Bluetooth connection. The TPMS function for tire pressure control, LED lights and USB socket are standard.