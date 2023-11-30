Ben Spies without brakes on Marc Marquez

Marc Marquez’s excellent debut on the Gresini team’s Ducati on the day of the MotoGP tests in Valencia impressed not only his rivals on the track, but also Ben Spies, former rider of the premier class and Superbike, in which he became champion of the world in 2009 with Yamaha.

The Memphis rider published a tweet in which he made a rather clear prediction about the Spanish champion for next season: “For some reason I think that next year the gap in points between 1st and 2nd will be the greatest ever. They just gave Marc a Ducati and more than 40 races.”

Marc Marquez, among other things, already holds the record for having won the title with the greatest points gap over the second place. It happened in 2019 when the Spaniard won the World Championship, gaining 420 points in the standings, with a whopping 151 points ahead of Andrea Dovizioso, second at 269.