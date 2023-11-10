Suara.com – Chairman of the Student Executive Board (BEM) of the University of Indonesia (UI), Melki Sedek Huang, admitted that he often received intimidation from several officials every time he held a discussion event. In fact, he was contacted directly to have the discussion canceled or moved online. Intimidation was also carried out on a number of other students in the form of digital attacks and terror in various forms.

Quoted from his Linkedin account, Melki Sedek Huang has served as Chair of BEM UI since January 2023. He is a student at the Faculty of Law, Department of Legal Administration, University of Indonesia (UI). To deepen his knowledge in the world of criminal law, Melki Sedek Huang had an internship at the law firm Tampubolon, Tjoe, and Partners Law Firm and also an internship at the Jakarta Legal Aid Institute (LBH).

At BEM Faculty of Law (FH) UI, Melki previously served as Deputy Head of Legal Research and Strategic Action Department and Staff of Legal Research and Strategic Action Department. Currently, the intensity of Melki’s intimidation is getting higher after he asked the Constitutional Court to reject the lawsuit regarding the age limit for presidential and vice presidential candidates. This terror even began to spread to the Melki family.

Intimidation from Family to Teachers

Melki’s mother, who is in Pontianak, contacted him last week because officials came to his house to ask about Melki’s habits on campus and when Melki would return to Pontianak. Apart from that, several teachers at his school were also the targets of questions from the authorities. The authorities contacted Melki’s teacher and the same thing was related to his habits at school.

Melki said that this intimidation attempt was not only experienced by him, but also by fellow BEM colleagues and other student movements.

Opposing the Constitutional Court to Grant the Age Lawsuit for the Presidential and Vice Presidential Candidates

Before intimidation like now, Melki had asked the Constitutional Court to reject the lawsuit regarding the ages of the presidential and vice presidential candidates. According to him, the decision if the Constitutional Court rejected the lawsuit was the right thing and that was how it should be.

Melki said that this decision was not the domain of the Constitutional Court, but rather the domain of law makers in the Legislature. If the MK dares to decide on this matter, it means that the MK has violated its main duties, namely by violating the constitution, and supporting efforts to perpetuate dynastic politics.

Apart from Melki, other students also gave their statements regarding the Constitutional Court’s decision regarding the application for judicial review in article 169 q of Law Number 7 of 2017 concerning Elections which regulates the minimum age limit for presidential candidates (capres) and vice presidential candidates (cawapres).

Contributor: Rishna Maulina Pratama