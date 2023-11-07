The pair of forwards also struggled against Juventus. We need a shake-up from them to fuel the Viola’s European ambitions

Ilaria Masini

6 November – Florence

Numbers that raise an alarm: one goal in two in the 11 Serie A games since the start of the season and 3 goals overall in 16 games, also considering the Conference League. Beltran-Nzola are suspended between hope and reality, without being able to find the decisive leap. The Argentine scored only two goals against Cukaricki on an evening in which Fiorentina overwhelmed their opponents 6-0 and the Angolan scored a hat-trick, without any impact, against Cagliari.

all dry

—

Now we need a shake-up from the centre-forwards if the Viola want to keep their European ambitions intact. Against Juventus, Beltran was suffocated by the Juventus defense, without having any opportunities, and Nzola lacked clarity in front of goal. And so Fiorentina’s third consecutive defeat in the championship also coincides with the triple absence of goals in as many matches. No goals against Empoli, Lazio and Juventus. And if up until the match against Napoli, it was Nico Gonzalez and his teammates who masked the problem of the concreteness of the central strikers, now the whole team was left empty-handed, despite the amount of play created by Vincenzo Italiano’s team and the good performance put in on the pitch last night at the Artemio Franchi.

Watch the entire Serie A TIM and much other sport on DAZN. Activate now.

the comparison

—

By comparison, a year ago, in the same number of games Jovic and Cabral had scored 5 centres. Precisely 3 for the Serbian (against Cremonese, Hearts of Midlothian and Inter) and 2 for the Brazilian with Twente and Inter. In the end the two former Viola ended the season with 30 goals overall (17 Cabral and 13 Jovic). For Nzola and Beltran, there is no shortage of time to leave their mark, nor any quality. It will be up to the coach to find the right key to unlock his attackers and make them dangerous, starting next Sunday at home against Bologna. In between there will be the Conference away game against Cukaricki and a new binge could arrive in Serbia, to boost morale and self-esteem.

November 6 – 11.45am

© ALL RIGHTS RESERVED