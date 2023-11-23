Very soon they will begin filming The Last of Us Part II where Bella Ramsey will once again play Ellie Williams.

Bella Ramsey, the star of HBO’s hit adaptation The Last of Us, is set to reprise her role in the production of the long-awaited second season. The young actress, known for her role as Lyanna Mormont in the Game of Thrones series, recently confirmed that cameras will begin rolling in early 2024.

In a chat with Collider while promoting his upcoming role in Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget, Ramsey revealed the long-awaited start of filming. Despite delays due to strikes in Hollywood, the Emmy-nominated star is excited to reprise her key role on the series, which has been a mainstay in her growing career.

This is what he said.

“We will start filming next year. No, actually I know. I mean, I know temporarily. Things are changing all the time, I think with the strikes, obviously now that they’re over, that’s amazing and we can get going and we can talk about it, but I think it’s been delayed a couple of things, and availability and stuff . “We’ll see, but it will happen sometime early next year, which is exciting.”

Ramsey, eager to explore new aspects of her role as Ellie on the series, expressed her excitement about the physical approach the character will require in the second season of The Last of Us Part.

In addition, he pointed out the possibility of deepening the relationship between Ellie and Dina, presented in the first season.

“I’m excited for the really intense stuff, because obviously I did a little bit of that in Season 1, but to do that. And actually more physical scenes because Ellie is obviously in better physical shape in season 2. I love stunts and I like waking up with bruises the next day and finding myself with a black eye, just because it feels so good to have done it.”

“So I really want to do those things, and also Dina’s story. Because obviously I had an episode in season 1 with Ellie and Riley, but having it as a story throughout the second game in terms of Ellie and Dina is really exciting.”

So, they will start filming The Last of Us Part II at the beginning of 2024, so we still have to wait to see this second season on HBO at the end of 2024 or beginning of 2025.