Suara.com – For the umpteenth time, Kinaryosih is again starring in a big screen film in the horror genre. This time, the artist known as Kinar starred in the film Shirik, directed by Hestu Saputra.

Even though he is a modern person and has the status of a famous artist, apparently Kinaryosih still adheres to cultural traditions. This 44 year old artist also still maintains Javanese culture as his ancestor.

Kinaryosih’s appearance in the film Shirik by director Hestu Saputra. (Ganesa Film documentation)

“My blood is closely related to the occult, black magic and Javanese culture. So, I believe in things like black magic and shamanism,” said Kinaryosih, met on the sidelines of filming the film Shirik in the Wonosari area, Gunung Kidul, Yogyakarta, on Tuesday (7/11/2023).

Even so, Kinaryosih does not carry out mystical or clinical practices. Brett Money’s wife only believes.

“There’s nothing wrong with knowing these things to fulfill our inner needs and broaden our understanding. Most importantly, we shouldn’t get too involved and move away from God,” said the mother of two children.

Apparently, Kinaryosih’s belief in mystical and occult matters often caused her to argue with her husband. Understandably, Kinar’s husband, who is a Caucasian, doesn’t believe in things like that.

Cahwati with Kinaryosih in the film Shirik. (Ganesa Film documentation)

“When I talk to my husband about things that make sense, he accepts it. However, when talking about mystical things and witchcraft, it will not be accepted. This can trigger unhealthy debates,” added the star of the film Tersanjung The Movie .

The funny thing is, even though he often stars in horror films, Kinaryosih is apparently very afraid of various mystical things. When faced with something odd and strange, he gets scared easily.

“I’m actually scared, but fortunately, there are always lots of people on the shooting location, so that fear disappears,” said Kinaryosih.

“Thank God, while filming horror films, including filming the film Shirk, I didn’t experience anything strange, let alone interference from spirits,” he continued.

Apart from Kinaryosih, the film Shirik also stars Nikita Mirzani, Donny Alamsyah, Teuku Rassya and others. The plan is for this film to be shown in cinemas in early 2023.