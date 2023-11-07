Belgium doesn’t like self-driving cars.

In the United States there are several test locations where car manufacturers are allowed to test autonomous technology on public roads. There are also such areas in Germany. The Belgians, no, they are not at all interested in cars that know better than the driver.

Belgium will therefore not give permission for the arrival of self-driving cars. This is what Minister of Mobility Georges Gilkinet said in Het Nieuwsblad. This is not just about testing, but the use of autonomous functions while driving is a taboo as far as Gilkinet is concerned.

Want to use the advanced cruise control in your Mercedes EQS on a busy highway? That is therefore out of the question. It’s just an example. The EQS is optionally equipped with Drive Pilot, a level 3 form of autonomous driving. This allows the EQS, but also the S-class, to drive completely autonomously on a highway up to 60 km/h. So during traffic jams or roadworks. This is already allowed in Germany. In Belgium they don’t want to know about it.

EQS, EQS 580 4MATIC, MANUFAKTUR special leather upholstery exclusive Nappa MANUFAKTUR deep white / black, decorative elements wood lime linestructure anthracite open-pored, multifunction steering wheel in wood-leather version, Electric Art interior, Premium Plus package, MANUFAKTUR interior package, MANUFAKTUR steering wheel two-tone in Nappa leather (WLTP: combined power consumption: 21.3-17.7 kWh/100 km; combined CO2 emissions: 0g/km); WLTP: combined power consumption: 21.3-17.7 kWh/100 km; Combined CO2 emissions: 0g/km* EQS, EQS 580 4MATIC, MANUFAKTUR special upholstery in Exclusive nappa leather MANUFAKTUR deep white / black, Anthracite linestructure lime wood trim, MANUFAKTUR Interior Package, MANUFAKTUR head restraint cushion with embroidered Mercedes star ( WLTP: combined electrical consumption: 21.3–17.7 kWh/100 km; combined CO2 emissions: 0 g/km );WLTP: Combined electrical consumption: 21.3–17.7 kWh/100 km; combined CO2 emissions: 0 g/km*

Gilkinet is against the technology because he thinks people will do other things while driving. At the moment, autonomous driving in the car still requires attention from the driver. This must be able to intervene at any time. According to the Minister of Mobility, that is precisely where things are going wrong. Once switched on, drivers are busy with other things, which increases the risk of an accident. If you want to rest while commuting, take the train, says Gilkinet.

Stef Willems of the Vias road safety institute is not very happy with the minister’s statements. According to Willems, the technology cannot be stopped and it is necessary to look at how, among other things, pilot projects can be organized to assess the technology.

This article Belgium: no self-driving cars here first appeared on Ruetir.