The different pilot programs that have been launched around the world have shown that this short-time model is not suitable for all companies or all sectors.

The United Kingdom trial is the one that is providing the most long-term data to the project to determine if this model is sustainable beyond the six months that the trial lasts. However, in some cases, such as Belgium, the data already indicates that the implementation of the four-day week has been an absolute failure.

Belgian four-day week. Unlike the 4-day week that was tested in Valencia, the United Kingdom, Germany, or Portugal, Belgium’s proposal was more in line with the experiment that Telefónica did in 2022.

Belgium’s approach was not the 100-80-100 model: 100% salary, 80% working hours and 100% performance promoted by the 4 Day Week Global organization, which is committed to reducing the working day to 32 hours. in four days. Instead, it proposed concentrating 10 hours of work over four days, maintaining the 40-hour week. That is, work fewer days, but the same hours and for the same salary. Something similar to what the Mexican millionaire Carlos Slim proposed.

The objective was to make the labor market more flexible, reduce the working day. The executive implemented this alternative not to reduce the working day without affecting productivity, as in the rest of the cases, but rather as another option to make schedules more flexible. Such as teleworking, hybrid or part-time work.

In this way, those people who wish to concentrate their day more and enjoy an additional day off, without incurring the illegality of exceeding the usual 8 hours a day of the full day. With this new alternative for flexible hours, the Belgian government sought to encourage employment options to increase the employed population to 80% by 2030, a figure that currently stands at 71%.

More stress, more fatigue and disagreement with employers. The 4-day week, as proposed by the Belgian government, has not caught on among the population, where only 0.5% of workers have requested to benefit from this working day model.

It is not surprising, since this model, based on longer hours and concentrated in fewer days, generates an additional load of stress on employees, who after a few hours of work lose productivity due to fatigue. Furthermore, in certain sectors with a strong customer service component, closing one day a week is a point of friction, as has been demonstrated in the results of the Valencia test, causing dissatisfaction on the part of business owners.

It’s not the day, it’s the process. The Belgian test highlights that the implementation of the four-day working week involves much more than changing working hours. It involves facing internal charges in companies to optimize their internal processes and begin to use tools that allow them to do the same work efficiently.

This transformation process is carried out with the supervision of the 4 Day Week Global organization during the months prior to the test. Only when companies have completed this change does the 4-day work week really begin. You simply can’t do five days’ work in four without changing anything.

