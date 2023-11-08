loading…

Belgian Deputy Prime Minister Petra De Sutter called for sanctions against Israel over the rain of inhumane bombs in Gaza, Palestine. Photo/REUTERS

BRUSSELS – Belgian Deputy Prime Minister Petra De Sutter called on her government to impose sanctions against Israel and investigated the bombing of hospitals and refugee camps in Gaza, Palestine.

“It is time to impose sanctions on Israel. “The rain of bombs is inhumane,” De Sutter told the Nieuwsblad newspaper.

“It is clear that Israel does not care about international demands for a ceasefire,” he said again, as reported by Reuters, Thursday (9/11/2023).

The Zionist military attacked Gaza almost non-stop in response to Hamas attacks in southern Israel on October 7 that killed more than 1,400 people and hundreds of others kidnapped.

This war has become the bloodiest episode in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict that has lasted for generations.

De Sutter said the European Union should immediately suspend its association agreement with Israel, which aims for better economic and political cooperation.

He also said a ban on imports of products from the occupied Palestinian territories should be implemented and violent settlers, politicians, soldiers responsible for war crimes should be banned from entering the European Union.

At the same time, he said, Belgium should increase funding for the International Criminal Court (ICC) in The Hague to investigate the bombing in Gaza while cutting off the flow of money to Hamas.

“This is a terrorist organization. Terror costs money and there must be sanctions against companies and people who give money to Hamas,” said De Sutter.

With the war now entering its second month, UN officials and G7 countries are stepping up calls for a humanitarian pause in hostilities to help ease suffering in Gaza, where buildings are razed to the ground and supplies of basic necessities are running out.

Palestinian officials say more than 10,000 people have been killed, 40 percent of whom were children.

(but)