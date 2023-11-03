With the retractable sun visor, the vintage leather effect, the hand-stitched lining, this new Scorpion Sports helmet embodies both the café racer and custom spirit
November 3, 2023
The stylized S on the front of Scorpion disappears to make room for a product with a retro flavor and a clean look.
Shell: ULTRA-TCT CARBON
Available sizes: from XS to XXL
Three shells available: XS/S – M/L – XL/XXL
Weight: 950 gr in size M (+/- 50 GR)
Years of Warranty: 5
*Ultra TCT Carbon – Developed exclusively by Scorpion, the new and revolutionary Ultra-TCT™ CARBON system offers unrivaled protection. Extremely light, the shell is made with a mix of noble fibers where carbon predominates. In the event of an impact, it allows for great energy absorption thanks to its particular ability to deform.
Retail price list 2023 (including VAT):
BELFAST EVO CARBON
Solid Black – Matt Black – RED €329.90
Belfast EVO Carbon by Scorpion Sports
