With the retractable sun visor, the vintage leather effect, the hand-stitched lining, this new Scorpion Sports helmet embodies both the café racer and custom spirit

November 3, 2023

The stylized S on the front of Scorpion disappears to make room for a product with a retro flavor and a clean look.

Shell: ULTRA-TCT CARBON

Available sizes: from XS to XXL

Three shells available: XS/S – M/L – XL/XXL

Weight: 950 gr in size M (+/- 50 GR)

Years of Warranty: 5

*Ultra TCT Carbon – Developed exclusively by Scorpion, the new and revolutionary Ultra-TCT™ CARBON system offers unrivaled protection. Extremely light, the shell is made with a mix of noble fibers where carbon predominates. In the event of an impact, it allows for great energy absorption thanks to its particular ability to deform.

Retail price list 2023 (including VAT):

BELFAST EVO CARBON

Solid Black – Matt Black – RED €329.90

Belfast EVO Carbon by Scorpion Sports