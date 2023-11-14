A few days ago the influencer went viral on social networks Florence Guillot, and not how she would have expected it. After publishing one more episode of his podcast “Go to Succeed”titled “The age difference does not matter”users began to comment to the content generator that grooming was being promoted in that program, since the beauty vlogger’s romantic relationship was presented as a success story, Paulina Florence and her husband, the businessman, Mauricio Cuevaswho would have begun to interact when she was a minor and he was already an adult.

Regarding the controversy of this case, THE REPORTER He spoke with the Chilean actress and writer, Belén Soto, who experienced a case of grooming at the age of 15. And as part of her process she has developed two books where through her testimony, she offers tools to other women to empower themselves, these are “You do not deserve it” and the most recent, “Power Woman”.

“I am an actress and I have these two books related to female empowerment. And precisely in the first I talk about an abuse that I experienced at 15 years old with a man 15 years older than me, where I finally experience grooming, which is what is being talked about in (the podcast). And this leads me to lose all my security, my confidence and my self-love. “He abused me in every way, both psychologically and sexually, etc.”

He points out that this process he experienced took him more than three years and he expressed everything as therapy and personal growth in this first book. “After having fallen into depression, not loving myself again, not finding myself again, not loving my body and not knowing what I had in my adolescence and that I lost it because of this man, so this leads me to create my second book ‘Woman Power’ which touches on all the themes that I would have loved to have read at 15 years old to have avoided this abusive relationship.”

Expresses that a person who goes through a similar situation, What is most difficult for him is realizing that he went through abuse and then getting out of it. “When I was 20 years old, I just realized through the therapies I started taking, that what I had experienced was abuse, because I was 15 years old and I grew up with the theory that this man had about life and I had to do what seemed to this person to be the right thing to do.”

She confesses that it was as if she depended on a God who chose everything for her, “from how you dress, how you speak, what you do, what you work on, who you interact with, who you follow on social networks, and it also distances you from your family.” to also distance yourself from people who may be enemies for him because he needs to feel safe. Many times he also threatened me that he was going to kill himself or that I had to keep everything quiet because it put his life at risk, plus everything was more entertaining if everything was like a game.”

It reveals that those who practice grooming They take over the innocence and naivety of children. “That’s why I say that information is very important, because it is power. If we all had education and information from when we were children, we would be avoiding millions of abuses.”

Belén expresses that today Grooming occurs in an easier way with social networks, “where if you don’t know the person, you ultimately don’t know who is behind the screen. There are phases where one can get to know what grooming is, for example, because there is always the creation of a bond (that is) trust with the other person, there is also the case of isolating the victim, which begins to depend on you emotionally so that you are the only person who exists in his life. They also start conversations about sex because ultimately that person is an abuser.”

She expresses that now that she is an adult, she realizes that she normalized these situations because she did not have the education or the tools to realize that she was a victim. “But also as a society we have normalized this type of behavior that is not natural, is not normal and that we cannot accept, especially with what happens on social networks where it is very easy to connect with a minor.”

Finally, talk about this specific case that involves the influencer Florencia Guillot. “You have to have a lot of responsibility, I am very sorry for this video that came out, because what we do there is normalize and romanticize,” he expresses, highlighting that age should not matter when two people are already of legal age and aware of making their own decisions. with information and education. “But unfortunately this type of podcast and programs themselves reach many girls who watch them through Tik Tok, (red social) Statistically, most of the people on the platform are minors. Social networks are a double-edged sword where it is our responsibility to inform and educate new generations.”

Who is Belén Soto?

Chilean actress and author who stood out for her participation in the series “Papi Ricky” (2007)broadcast on Channel 13. His acting career includes works such as “Wena Profe”, “Queen Franklin” and “Woki Toki”, among others. As part of her therapy to heal the wounds caused by having experienced a toxic relationship at the age of 15 with a man twice her age, in 2019 she debuted as a writer with “You do not deserve it”, his first book that quickly became a bestseller in Chile. The pages reflect his testimony and the arduous search he had to find true love, his own.

Synopsis

“Power Woman” is the second book by Belén Soto, edited by Alfaguara, available in all bookstores in Mexico and can also be purchased on Amazon. “If you have the information and the tools, the power is in your hands. Self-love is not a fad, it is not something temporary, but a practice for life. Today we have the possibility of becoming a woman of power, being the owners of our destiny and giving ourselves what we deserve. With this book you will embark on a journey full of reflections and testimonies to empower us.”

Grooming, its phases and how to prevent it

The official Save The Children site (www.savethechildren.es) explains what grooming is, what its phases are and also offers tools on how to prevent it.

Grooming develops criminal forms of harassment that involve an adult who contacts a child or adolescent in order to gradually gain their trust and then involve them in sexual activity. This practice has different levels of interaction and danger: from talking about sex and obtaining intimate material, to even having a sexual encounter. It is a process in which a bond of trust is produced between the victim and the harasser. He tries to isolate the minor little by little, and achieves this by separating him from his support network (family, teachers, friends, etc.) and generating an environment of secrecy and intimacy.

The phases: The creation of a bond of trust, isolation of the victim, risk assessment, conversations about sex and requests of a sexual nature.

How to prevent?

Communication and emotional-sexual educationtogether with the support of the environment closest to the minors, are the most effective tools, both to prevent violence, as well as to not perpetuate its long-term consequences.

*Stay informed on our WhatsApp broadcast channel, join here.

MF

Themes

Read Also

Get the latest news in your email

Everything you need to know to start your day

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions