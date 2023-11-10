The changes on Xbox have been drastic in recent times. After the definitive purchase of Activision Blizzard, Microsoft opted for a restructuring at the highest levels. Matt Booty became president of game studios and content, so Alan Hartman is in charge of replacing the veteran developer after five years in office as head of Xbox Game Studios.

Hartman has served as CEO of Turn 10 Studios from 2005 to 2021, while for two years he worked as corporate vice president of the Turn 10 franchises. Forza and Fable. Time will tell how he will perform in the position, but there is certainly no doubt that he is making the best use of his position.

As journalist Tom Warren points outHartman allows himself the luxury of park your brand new Ford GT in the office entrance from the creators of Forza Motorsport. Best of all, any visitor or employee who passes by the black and white vehicle can take photos with such an impressive car.

A quite special privilege that demonstrates Hartman’s passion for the world of motorsport, as he has been linked to the creation of several installments of the Forza saga for a long time. Now he faces the challenge of leading the actions and coordinating all the studios that are under the ownership of Microsoft, which are 34 in total.

