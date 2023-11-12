We went to Medellin, Colombia, to tell you about the Feria 2 Ruedas, the largest motorcycle show in Central and South America, not as big as EICMA but – seriously – absolutely not to be underestimated to better understand some dynamics that could then also reverberate in Europe.

It is a magnificently organized show where brands that are almost unknown to us reign supreme but which feed a market with around 700,000 registrations per year (even if 2023 went decidedly below expectations) where small displacements are still predominant but which little by little it is also showing vitality in the “premium” segments.