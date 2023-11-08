Suara.com – Seeing Totos Rasiti’s face, people will definitely remember the figure of the genie in a cigarette advertisement. Totos admitted that the advertisement brought extraordinary blessings to him.

Totos Rasiti starred in an advertisement for kretek cigarettes in 2009. Until now, the 52-year-old actor and comedian is still contracted to this famous cigarette brand.

“I didn’t expect to be contracted for this long, usually advertising models last for two years at most. Well, I have been since 2009 until now. Thank God, thank God,” said Totos Rasiti to journalists.

Because of that cigarette advertisement, Totos Rasiti often appeared in films. Until now, the man who graduated from the Jakarta Arts Institute (IKJ) has starred in dozens of films.

Most recently, Totos Rasiti starred in a horror film entitled Shirik by director Hestu Saputra. In this film, Totos is not only an actor, but also an acting course.

“That’s why I often join the girls at the location, if there are players who play, it doesn’t make me happy,” said this man from Tegal.

In the film Shirik, Totos Rasiti plays the role of Lurahe or Ki Lurah. Even though he is village head, in terms of social strata his position and power is still below that of Ki Dalang. This is what made him feel like he wanted to compete with Ki Dalang in many ways.

Initially, Lurahe sided with Ki Dalang. He believes that Ki Dalang is the representative of the Danyang who guards Wanasari village. However, he changed course when he finally realized that Ki Dalang’s goal was actually to strengthen his own black knowledge and power, not for the benefit of the village residents.

“The role of a village head is very challenging and exciting, that’s why I am involved in the film Shirik. Hopefully my involvement can color this film,” added the star of the film Keluarga Cemara 2.

Apart from Totos Rasiti, the film Shirik also stars Kinaryosih, Nikita Mirzani, Donny Alamsyah, Teuku Rassya and others. The plan is that this film from the Ganesa Film production house will be screened in early 2024.