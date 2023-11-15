Otaiba has achieved a successful career since his travel to Britain in the late seventies after graduating from Al-Azhar University, becoming one of the pioneers in the field of interventional cardiology, and holding many prominent positions such as director of the Heart and Lung Center at the Golden Jubilee National Hospital, and president of the Scottish Heart Association.

Otaiba spoke to Sky News Arabia about the details of the historic step, saying:

‏

The elections for the presidency of the Royal College of Physicians and Surgeons began 5 weeks ago, and I ran for the position alongside two of the most senior professors in Britain.

‏

About 16,000 voters from the college’s members spread across all continents of the world participated in voting during transparent elections under the supervision of an independent international organization, and the results were announced on Friday. This is the first time that members have chosen a non-English president for the college in 425 years, so I felt astonishment when I learned the result of the vote, as well as overwhelming happiness and pride.

The first thing that came to my mind was Egypt, without exaggeration. I felt that I had achieved something in the name of my country, as if I was the captain of a team that scored a goal in the World Cup in the name of my country. I will assume my mission for 4 years, and I have many goals, the most prominent of which is strengthening communication between doctors around the world, and providing them with health, educational and training programs at the highest level, in order to reach the best standards of efficiency in performing their work.

Hani Otaiba will take over the presidency of the college next year from the current director, Mike McKirdy, who was keen to congratulate the Egyptian doctor on the step in an official statement, stressing his happiness with the high participation in the elections and the high voter turnout rate greater than in previous years.

Unique voice

McKirdy pointed to the importance of the Royal College of Physicians and Surgeons as the only one in Britain that embraces many specialties, noting that it has a unique voice in the field of medical care and an interest in the issues of doctors and workers in the medical field.

‏

The honorary professor at the University of Glasgow confirms to Sky News Arabia that the college will adopt a strategy to exchange experiences between doctors in various countries through conferences and lectures, whether online or live meetings, in addition to inviting talented people to come to Britain in order to transfer their distinctive experiences in The medical field for others.

‏

Otaiba recalls his memories of the Faculty of Medicine at Al-Azhar University in the 1970s, where there were many challenges and few capabilities at that time, but with perseverance and diligence, the experience went as well as possible, according to his words, in addition to the support of the professors for him and his colleagues, including Dr. Salah Ibrahim, whom he will never forget. .

A point of light

The Egyptian doctor adds: “Dr. Salah Ibrahim was supportive of me during my studies, and gave me a book he wrote, which I have kept until now, because of the special dedication in which he wrote (to Hani Otaiba, a prophecy of early genius) simple words, but they are a point of light on a path full of With difficulties.”

He explains that his passion for the cardiology specialty is due to the emergence of interventional medicine coinciding with his graduation and his keenness to become one of the pioneers in this field. He also refers to the role of his sister, the doctor, Wafiyah Otaiba, and her husband, Ismail Salam, the former Minister of Health and Population, who advised him to join the University of Glasgow in Britain.

‏

Otaiba believes that his success over the past 40 years comes due to his sincerity and constant attempts to apply professionalism and humanity in performing his work. He did not refuse any role he played, no matter how small it seemed, and he was not preoccupied with collecting money because the health of patients was for him the greatest gift he received.

Meeting Magdy Yacoub

Otaiba points out his pride in all Egyptian medical figures abroad, such as Dr. Magdy Yacoub, the famous cardiologist, whom he met several times and was keen to honor from the British Royal College in 2018, stressing that he is the godfather of cardiologists and that the interviews between them are rich in discussions. Mission and loyal advice.

The President of the Royal College of Physicians in Britain expresses his deep gratitude for the congratulatory messages that reached him from Egypt following the announcement of the happy news and that he received many phone calls from his countrymen, explaining that this is the best honor he has received in his career, and that he is ready to provide all means of assistance to his country in Any time.