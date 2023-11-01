Halloween afternoon caused very strange phenomena in Pasapalabra. Roberto Leal went crazy and the planned guests were possessed by four of the horror characters that cause the most nightmares. We have it all in this making of!

On the makeup set, we witness the presenter’s transformation into the Mad Hatter. Later, during the program, he kept hearing voices and looking for a rabbit.

The effects of the most terrifying afternoon of the year also wreaked havoc on David Civera, whose hair was covered in gray. After starting to have a cannibalistic instinct, we even had to put him in a straitjacket and a mask because our Hannibal Lecter was biting.

Esther Arroyo shed a few years by becoming Mrs. Bates. There was no longer anyone to take the knife out of her hands, ready to cause a Psychosis on the set. Even more forceful, she was willing to be Cristina Rodríguez: the Queen of Hearts was willing to cut off heads!

For a strange phenomenon, Torito’s: unrecognizable as Edward Scissorhands. Of course, willing to demonstrate his skills as a hairdresser among the ladies in the audience. Don’t miss everything that happened behind the scenes in the video!