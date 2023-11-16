Although the GTA VI trailer is occupying all the attention of the players, there would be another project in the saga in the hands of Rockstar that would arrive even earlier.

A beginning of december The internet will stop when the first trailer for GTA VI is officially released, since it is the moment chosen by Rockstar to reveal once and for all its next great work. In fact, the possibility that The Game Awards is the stage chosen for its presentation, since the North American company appears among those present at the gala. However, this could be intended to another great project from the GTA saga that has been rumored for a while.

Thus, Rockstar’s presence at The Game Awards would be intended for the announcement of something different from the GTA VI trailer. It wouldn’t be something that would break the internet like the presentation of the new installment, but The remastering of GTA IV is another of those projects that have been discussed in recent months and it is suggested that it would arrive even before GTA VI. Therefore, in the absence of a specific date for the reveal of the trailer for the new installment, December 7 would be the perfect occasion to see the new version of GTA IV for the first time.

Rumors claim that This project would arrive before March 2024, so the gala led by Geoff Keighley would be an optimal setting for its official presentation. Take-Two Interactive itself was already talking about rescue two of its great projects: one of them was Red Dead Redemption and, although it was not officially confirmed, Everything indicates that the other one was GTA IV. We will have to wait until December 7 to know the outcome of this story.

GTA VI aims for a release between the end of 2024 and the beginning of 2025

With everything that is said in relation to GTA VI, everything indicates that the remastering of GTA IV would serve as an appetizer before the launch of the new installment. In this way, one would expect a work similar to that carried out with the definitive trilogy of the saga and Red Dead Redemption, although we would have to wait for confirmation from Rockstar to know. All this taking into account the rumors that exist in relation to the arrival date of GTA VI.

And it is said that the next delivery would be ready at some point to be determined between the final months of 2024 and the first of 2025, so that A release of the GTA IV remastering would fit in the first quarter of next year.

