One of the big megatons of these last few hours has been the official announcement of a live-action The Legend of Zelda movie. One of the most successful and beloved sagas of Nintendo will try to emulate the success of Super Mario Bros. The Movie with Link, Ganondorf and company landing on the big screen for the first time.

Although the actors and actresses who will play the protagonists of the saga are unknown, we do know who the director behind the film will be: Wes Ball. After having been behind the Maze Runner saga or the latest film of the Planet of the Apesthe filmmaker will get to work with this adaptation, one that he had dreamed of making for years.

And we’re not saying it, Ball himself says it in a tweet that many users have been able to rescue in which the director stated that one of his great dreams was to adapt Link’s adventures through the kingdom of Hyrule on the big screen. After watching the latest movie AvatarBall wanted them to use the same technology to make the live-action adaptation of The Legend of Zelda, something that would take 13 years to be able to do.

“Since I couldn’t even hope to get the chance to direct it… the next big motion-capture Avatar-type movie should be… The Legend of Zelda.”

Of course, life takes many turns and, jokingly, the director himself has retweeted a user’s publication in which they made reference to a scene from Back to the Future. It is unknown when it will arrive The Legend of Zelda to the cinema, but let’s hope that production begins as soon as possible to have it on the big screen in a few years.

