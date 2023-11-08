Suara.com – Okie Agustina is preparing to sue Gunawan Dwi Cahyo for divorce. This was because she knew about her husband’s affair.

However, before Okie Agustina filed for divorce, Gunawan Dwi Cahyo apparently had given his wife a verbal divorce.

“Approximately a month ago, Okie gave divorce without clear reasons,” said Raindy, Okie Agustina’s manager when contacted by media crew, Wednesday (8/11/2023).

To Raindy, Okie Agustina said she didn’t know what was wrong. Mrs. Kiesha Alvaro is even confused about what made her husband want to end the household he built in 2012.

Intimate portrait of Okie Agustina and Gunawan Dwi Cahyo. (Instagram/gunawandwicahyo13)

“At first it was normal, just normal, still walking around. Okie was also confused about what was the problem,” explained Raindy.

Okie Agustina had rejected the divorce pronounced by Gunawan Dwi Cahyo. But then, the fact was revealed that this Bali United FC player was having an affair.

“We were caught by netizens, then it was revealed. Many people complained that he (Gunawan Dwi Cahyo) often walks, some also said that netizens saw him at one of the hotels,” explained Raindy.

It was because of this affair that finally made Okie Agustina decide to separate from Gunawan Dwi Cahyo.