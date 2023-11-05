Suara.com – Prospective Presidential Candidate (Bacapres) from the Coalition for Change, Anies Baswedan attended the Grand Action of the Indonesian People’s Alliance to Defend Palestine at the western intersection of the National Monument (Monas) area, Central Jakarta, Sunday (5/11/2023). He was present along with a number of other figures.

Monitoring suara.com, until 08.30 WIB Anies had not yet delivered a speech. Meanwhile, a number of other figures such as the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Retno Marsudi; Chairman of the DPR RI, Puan Maharani; until the Coordinating Minister for Human Development and Culture, Muhadjir Effendy, delivered a speech.

As soon as it was the turn of former Vice President Jusuf Kalla and Member of the Republic of Indonesia’s DPR Hidayat Nur Wahid to deliver their speeches, the crowd shouted Anies’ name again.

“In a moment, we will hear a speech from our hero,” said the host on stage.

“Mr Anies, Mr Anies is giving a speech,” said several participants in the action.

However, Anies’ turn had not yet arrived. Until 09.21 WIB after Indonesian DPR Member Fadli Zon gave his speech, the crowd shouted Anies’ name again.

Grand Action by the Indonesian People’s Alliance to Defend Palestine in the Cross National Monument (Monas) area, Gambir, Central Jakarta, Sunday (5/11/2023). (Suara.com/Fakhri Fuadi Muflih)

“Mr Anies, Mr Anies,” shouted the crowd.

The presenter also asked the protesters to be patient. He said Anies’ turn would soon come.

“Can everyone be patient? If you can’t wait, Mr. Anies will go home to the airport,” he said.

Previously, the Indonesian Ulema Council (MUI) held a Grand Action by the Indonesian People’s Alliance to Defend Palestine in the National Monument (Monas) area, Sunday (5/11/2023). It was seen that the crowd had packed the Monas crossing until 09.00 WIB.

The crowd seemed to be busy even though the main stage on the west side of Monas still looked quite far away, around 300 meters. They were seen carrying Palestinian and Indonesian flags.

Then, the masses also wore various red, green, white and black attributes of the Palestinian flag such as scarves and banners. They also mostly wear Muslim clothing.

It was seen that the participants in the action came from various circles. Starting from parents who use wheelchairs to children who are still being carried, take part in this activity.

Various banners and posters were also displayed condemning Israel’s attacks on Palestine.

“Don’t kill our children,” said one poster.

Defending Palestine Action at Monas, Jakarta, Sunday (5/11/2023). (Suara.com/Muhammad Yasir)

Not only that, they also asked Israel to immediately stop attacks and liberate Palestine so that they could immediately become independent.

“Free, free, Palestine (free Palestine),” said one of the protest participants using a loudspeaker.

Former MUI Chairman, Din Syamsuddin, said from the stage that the number of participants exceeded the target, namely 2 million people.

“There are already 2 million people present here. There are even more if you count outside Monas,” he concluded.