The tidal wave of events that we have experienced in recent days with OpenAI left several unknowns, but the most important was theoretically the easiest to answer. Why were you fired in the first place? New data now reveal a new theory.

Threat to humanity. According to The Information and Reuters, just before Altman’s “exile”, his researchers wrote a letter to the council warning that they had made an important discovery. One that according to sources close to the events “could threaten humanity.”

One more reason for dismissal. These sources indicate that that letter and the new AI algorithm discussed in it ended up becoming one of the reasons for the decision that the board would later make, which fired Altman and forced Brockman’s resignation.

Safe development vs making money. In that council there was concern about the tendency to commercialize these advances without understanding their potential consequences. At OpenAI they confirmed in an internal message to staff that there was a project called “Q*” (pronounced “Q star”) and that a letter had been written warning of its potential implications. The Information highlights that the person who led this project was Ilya Sutskever, Chief Scientist at OpenAI and one of the architects of Altman’s dismissal.

A potential step towards AGI. According to internal sources, there are OpenAI employees who believe that Q* could be a turning point in the achievement of what is known as artificial general intelligence (AGI), that is, an AI system that according to the company would surpass humans in all tasks with economic value.

Solving the math. By giving it enormous computational resources, the new Q* model was able to solve several mathematical problems. Although math performance was similar to that of primary school students, OpenAI researchers were especially optimistic about the future of Q*.

Beyond the “stochastic parrot”. In machine learning, ChatGPT and its rivals are described as “stochastic parrots”: they are based on large language models (LLMs) that are good at generating text, but do not actually understand the meaning of the text they are processing. Unlike those achievements, with Q* a new milestone is proposed in the development of generative AI models. One that could begin to emulate human reasoning and intelligence.

But that could be very dangerous. In their letter to the council, the researchers called that development a potential danger, although they did not specify the risks in that letter. They also talked about work developed by another AI research group that was exploring how to optimize existing AI models to improve their reasoning and end up performing scientific tasks.

Altman mentioned it… and was fired. At a recent event in San Francisco, the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation Summit, Altman hinted that he believed great progress was on the horizon in this field. “Four times in the history of OpenAI, most recently in the last two weeks, I have had the opportunity to be in the room where I leave the veil of ignorance behind and the frontier of discovery ahead, and to be able to do so is a professional honor. in my life”.

A day later, the board fired Altman.

Imagen | Universal Pictures

