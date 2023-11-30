Proudly Made in Italy, this unisex base layer was developed specifically for winter use. Made with Dryarn and carbon yarn, two materials known for their thermal and breathability properties, the Befast Warmer shirt is designed to ensure that the body remains dry and warm, while the Seamless technology and flat seams, known as Flatlock, offer a comfortable fit according to Befast. Finally, the 3D technology maximizes heat retention.

Technical features:

Materials: Combination of Dryarn and carbon threadComfort: Seamless technology and Flatlock seamsTechnology: 3D construction for maximum heat retentionHygiene: Antibacterial, hypoallergenic and anti-odor properties

Price: 39 euros