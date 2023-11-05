Made with a microfiber upper, these boots are designed to resist abrasion and cuts, ensuring durability and lightness. This material is also designed to offer a high level of comfort. The internal mesh lining is a detail designed to improve breathability, ensuring that feet remain cool and dry, even during longer rides. The waterproof membrane, on the other hand, has the task of protecting in case of rain or wet ground.

Safety is at the heart of the design of the Metropolis WP CE Boots. The high-grip rubber outsole is designed to deliver adhesion, reducing the risk of slipping. The internal protective support for the malleolus and the rigid toe protection are designed to increase safety.

Technical features:

Certification: EN 13634:2010/2015Materials: Upper in microfibre resistant to abrasion and cutsComfort: Internal lining in mesh material for optimal breathabilityWaterproofing: 100% Waterproof membraneSole: High grip rubberProtections: Internal support to protect the malleolus and toe protection rigidVisibility: Inserts in reflective materialClosure: Zip and Velcro for a secure and personalized fit