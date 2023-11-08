It presents itself as an ideal solution for those looking for versatile clothing, capable of adapting to all weather conditions without compromising on safety

November 8, 2023

Available in the elegant black and black gray colours, the HYPERTEC CE jacket is a certified garment that meets the requirements of the prEN 17092-4:2020 regulation. This means that not only is it designed to resist impacts, tears and abrasion, but it also offers CE Certified EN 1621-1:2012 level 1 protection on the shoulders and elbows, with the option of adding a certified back protector.

Versatility is guaranteed by the thermal lining and the waterproof lining, both removable, which make it suitable for all seasons. Large front ventilation panels ensure optimal airflow.

The HYPERTEC Jacket also stands out for its quality-price ratio. Thanks to the exclusive and direct distribution of Moto clothing.itboth online and in stores throughout Italy, Befast is able to offer high quality products at affordable prices, reducing distribution costs.

Giacca Befast Hypertec