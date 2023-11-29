One of the most anticipated films of 2024 is Beetlejuice 2, so we are going to discover the new characters that were not in the original installment.

The 1988 film featured a family moving into a house that belonged to a couple who died in an accident. Their ghosts do not want new tenants and that is why they turn to a deceased person who lives in the non-world to scare them. Now, Beetlejuice 2 will be set many years later, so there will be new characters to energize the story. Are you as eager to see what Tim Burton has prepared as we are? Leave us your comments in the opinion section.

First we must remember that in the sequel Catherine O’Hara returns as Delia Deetz, Winona Ryder as Lydia Deetz and Michael Keaton as Beetlejuice.

New characters.

Astrid Deetz (Jenna Ortega).

Jenna Ortega as Wednesday

Beetlejuice 2 will star Jenna Ortega, the actress who has swept the Netflix series Wednesday, which Tim Burton also directed, and will now play Astrid Deetz, the daughter of Lydia Deetz (Winona Ryder). She will discover this whole world of the undead that her mother has hidden from her throughout her life.

Beetlejuice’s wife (Monica Bellucci).

Monica Bellucci (cordonpress)

The first film from 1988 gave us very little information about the undead protagonist. We now know that he is married and it will be interesting to discover his family dynamics. Also, thanks to his wife, they will surely give us more information about how this whole separate world works.

Willem Dafoe character.

Willem Dafoe

Although we still don’t have the name of Willem Dafoe’s character, we do know some details. Since he plays a police officer from the world of the dead and will probably come into conflict with Beetlejuice over his activities in the world of the living. So the dynamic between these two characters played by two acting geniuses is sure to leave us with incredible moments.

Character of Justin Theroux.

Justin Theroux (cordonpress)

Justin Theroux has been rumored to play a greedy character who tries to marry Astrid Deetz (Jenna Ortega) for her money. This could cause Lydia Deetz (Winona Ryder) to once again summon Beetlejuice to break the link. Although we’ll have to wait a bit to find out how it fits into the movie.

Other actors in the cast.

Beetlejuice 2 also stars Filipe Cates, Juliana Yazbeck, Gianni Calchetti, Christopher C. James and Leah Perkins. Surely all of them contribute their great talent to the story.

The Beetlejuice 2 movie will be released on September 6, 2024. Do you want to see it? Leave me your comments below in the opinion section.

