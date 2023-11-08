Beer is the third most popular drink in the world after water and tea. It has been a staple food for millennia and a key element of European culture. It is made by fermenting malted grains such as barley with yeast and then flavored with hops grown in mid-latitudes and sensitive to changes in light, heat and water. Recently, the demand for high-quality hops has grown due to the rise of craft beers, with stronger flavors.

The problem is that, in addition to the increase in demand, greenhouse gas emissions that are warming the planet have begun to affect hop production, reducing it. A phenomenon that has led renowned scientists to affirm that climate change will soon make beer taste worse and cost more.

The study. As we said before, the flowers of the hop plant are the fourth key ingredient in brewing beer, along with water, yeast and malt. They are added before the boiling process to add bitterness, but can also be added after to change the flavor. A study published in the journal Nature Communications reveals that the amount of European hops, which give beer its characteristic bitter taste, is decreasing.

It concludes that in some key hop-growing areas, there was a nearly 20% drop in production between 1971 and 2018. And researchers predict they will fall by a further 4% to 18% by 2050 if farmers do not adapt. to a warmer and drier climate. They have also found that the bittering alpha acids in hops, which influence the flavor of beer, have already been reduced due to higher temperatures and predict that they will be reduced by up to 31% by 2050.

Because? The reason is mainly a warmer climate and more frequent and severe droughts. Scientists from the Czech Academy of Sciences (CAS) and the University of Cambridge attribute this reduction in harvests to drier conditions in recent years due to climate change. And greenhouse gas emissions from human activities have continued to increase temperatures. The crucial barrier of 1.5°C is expected to be crossed in the next five to seven years.

One of the co-authors of the study, Martin Mozny, points out that “lack of adaptation will jeopardize the profitability of hop cultivation in some areas. The consequence will be lower production and a higher price for brewers.” The price of beer, in fact, has already risen 13% since 2020, due in part to the energy crisis resulting from the war in Ukraine.

The role of farmers. As temperatures rise and rainfall decreases, some hop growers have begun moving their crops higher into valleys with more water. And they have changed the spacing of crop rows. Andreas Auernhammer, a hop grower in Spalt, southern Germany, explained in this Guardian article that the total rainfall in his fields had changed little, but now “is no longer coming at the right time.”

Other farmers are trying to install modern irrigation systems. But the study’s authors warn that more investment will be needed and the area used to produce the same hops as now will need to be drastically expanded: “Hop growers will have to make extra effort to ensure they get the same quality as today, which will probably mean the need for greater investment just to maintain the current level of the product,” the authors conclude.

Images: Unsplash

