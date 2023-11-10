Suara.com – The Spanish national team started the 2023 U-17 World Cup by winning 2-0 over Canada at the Manahan Stadium, Solo, Friday (10/11/2023) evening.

Striker Marc Guiu was the star of La Rujita’s victory with one goal and one assist.

The young Barcelona star was chosen as man of the match, aka the best player.

Guiu’s goal in the 38th minute came from a header after maximizing Pablo Lopez’s cross.

Meanwhile in the second half, the 17 year old player provided an assist for Quim Junyent’s goal in the 76th minute.

However, Marc Guiu actually praised Canada for providing fierce resistance throughout the match.

Moreover, Canada had to play with 10 people from the 38th minute after midfielder Alessandro Biello received a red card.

“The Canadian National Team’s defense is very good. But, we now have 3 points,” said Marc Guiu after the match.

This victory means Spain is temporarily in second place in Group B, behind Mali with one goal difference.

Spain will face Mali on the second matchday, Monday (13/11/2023) afternoon.