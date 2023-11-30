It is certainly one of Wunderlich’s flagship products and could not be missing from the very first range of accessories created for the new BMW R 1300 GS. We are talking specifically about the Aktivkomfort saddle for rider and passenger produced with this feature 3D ergonomic edging which adapts to the shape of the pelvis.

The shape and inclination of the saddle, with a progressive two-layer structure, are designed to guarantee a natural and ergonomic posture favorable to the correct position of the back and knees, thus allowing you to ride in a relaxed and safe manner. Furthermore, thanks to the coating ThermoProthe temperature of the saddle under the hottest summer sun remains up to 25°C lower than what happens to saddles covered with common untreated materials.

As with all Aktivkomfort saddles, the sophisticated structure and the user’s weight evenly distributed over a larger surface area prevent the padding from deforming, lightening both the load on the lower back and the coccyx.

Furthermore, the lining used ensures perfect sealing even during braking (above all preventing the passenger from “moving forward”), without forgetting that the innovative 3D ergonomic edging significantly reduces the pressure on the inner thigh when, for example, you are stopped at the stoplight.

Characteristics:

Ergonomic 3D edgingSpecial core structure designed to offer greater comfort, avoiding saddle deformationPressure and weight distributed over a larger surfaceErgonomic shape of the foam that relieves the coccyxMore comfort with ThermoPro: the surface temperature under the summer sun is up to -25°C lower than saddles covered with common materialsCovering created for optimal gripElegant and refined “Cut” stitchingWunderlich logo embroidered on the right side of the saddle

Technical specifications:

Anti-sweat, anti-slip material with Alcantara bands Glued and hot air heat-sealed seams with modern PFAFF machines for 100% waterproof Saddle shell material: extremely resistant base shell Standard seat height

Other characteristics:

Wunderlich premium product. HandmadeWunderlich design. Integrated and functionalWunderlich Riding 365Made in Germany5 year guarantee

Prices:

Driver seat (Art. 13100-002) 450 euro

Passenger seat (Art. 13105-002) 388 euro