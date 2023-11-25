The date of November 25 as the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women was chosen in 1999 by the UN. The date refers to a very well-known episode in South American political history, and decidedly less so elsewhere: the assassination of three sisters – Patria Mercedes Mirabal Reyes, María Argentina Minerva Mirabal Reyes and Antonia María Teresa Mirabal Reyes – which occurred on 25 November 1960 in the Republic Dominican, at the behest of the country’s then dictator, Rafael Trujillo.

The three Mirabal sisters were anti-regime activists and were beaten to death by men from Trujillo’s secret service. Their deaths fueled huge protests that led to the killing of Trujillo and the fall of the regime within six months. Today the three Mirabal sisters are considered central figures in the history of the Dominican Republic and international symbols of women’s political activism, as well as despite themselves as victims of gender violence.

Patria Mercedes, María Argentina Minerva and Antonia María Teresa were three of the four sisters born between the twenties and thirties into a rather wealthy family in the province of Salcedo. His father was a businessman and landowner who lost much of his property when General Rafael Trujillo came to power. Trujillo would rule the country for over thirty years and his regime would prove to be one of the bloodiest in South American history. Truijllo was animated by strong anti-communism, promoted a cult of his person and implemented a constant and violent repression of all opposition: it is estimated that his regime killed over 50 thousand people.

Educated and politically engaged, the three sisters became activists against the regime starting in 1949: María Argentina Minerva and Antonia María Teresa were particularly active, using the “battle” name of Mariposas, butterflies. With their husbands they entered the revolutionary movement “14 June”, whose name recalled a failed attempt at an armed insurrection in 1959, with the collaboration of the new Cuban government of Fidel Castro. In January 1960 the movement was discovered by the police and dismantled: the sisters and their husbands were jailed on charges of threatening state security. A few months later the women were released, while the husbands remained in prison.

On November 25, María Argentina Minerva and Antonia María Teresa went to visit their husbands detained in the fortress of San Felice, in the province of Puerto Plata: usually they brought their children with them, on that occasion they were instead accompanied by their sister Patria Mercedes and the driver Rufino de la Cruz. The secret police had been developing a plan to kill them for at least a couple of weeks, but had postponed it due to the presence of the children. That day, however, he intercepted the sisters’ car as they were returning to the province of Salcedo: the three women and the driver were taken to a house, where some officers beat and strangled them. Then they repositioned the bodies on the car which was dropped into a ravine, simulating an accident.

The brutal murder of the sisters, along with that of other political opponents, was discovered and further isolated the regime from the international community and the United States. Internal protests grew and Trujillo lost the support of large sectors of Dominican society, including part of the army. Six months later the dictator was killed in an ambush in his car.

The fourth sister, Bélgica Adela Mirabal known as Dedé, died of natural causes in 2014: she was not politically involved, but she dedicated her life to keeping the memory of her sisters alive and raised their six children. Her son Jaime David Fernández Mirabal was a minister of the Dominican Republic, while Minerva Minou’s daughter Tavárez Mirabal is currently a member of parliament.