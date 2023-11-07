On Monday the Council of Ministers gave Italian citizenship to Indi Gregory, an eight-month-old English girl who has an illness defined as incurable by the doctors who have cared for her since birth. The government accepted the request of Gregory’s parents after the decision of the judges of the High Court of London, the court of first instance which in recent days had denied the family the possibility of transferring the little girl to Italy to be admitted to the Bambin Gesù hospital of Rome, and in this way try to keep it alive.

Indi Gregory is hospitalized at Queen’s Medical Center in Nottingham, suffering from a mitochondrial disease that prevents muscle development. Mitochondria are small cellular organs present in most animal and plant cells. They are active in the cytoplasm, the fluid part of the cell contained within the confines of the cell membrane, and have the task of regulating cellular respiration and energy production to keep the cell alive. The activity of mitochondria is fundamental for the functionality of cells, and consequently of organisms. The problem is that mitochondrial DNA can sometimes undergo mutations, making the mitochondria less functional. These malfunctions can cause numerous diseases, some of which are debilitating and lead to loss of vision, mobility and, in the most serious cases, death.

As happened in other similar cases, the judges ordered the suspension of vital treatments on the basis of a consolidated orientation of English justice, i.e. the “best interests of the minor”. The judges supported the doctors’ position according to which continuing treatment would cause unnecessary suffering to the little girl. In the United Kingdom this decision is up to doctors and not parents, as in Italy.

After the High Court judges’ ruling, Gregory’s parents appealed to the Court of Appeal and the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) in Strasbourg. Last Thursday they asked to be transferred to the Bambin Gesù hospital in Rome. In all cases the position of the doctors and the decision of the High Court were confirmed. Following the granting of Italian citizenship, Gregory’s parents requested and obtained a new hearing scheduled for Tuesday morning at the family division of the High Court. If previous decisions are confirmed, judges will decide when to stop vital treatments.

It is not the first time that the pro-life demands of the United Kingdom and Italy have come together, five years ago there was a similar case. Paolo Gentiloni’s government gave Italian citizenship to an English child, Alfie Evans, suffering from a very rare and incurable disease. Following an appeal by Evans’ parents, the High Court in London ruled that the suspension of treatment was necessary for causing unnecessary suffering to the child. The parents, Tom Evans and Kate James, asked the judges to postpone the interruption of treatment and the transfer to Italy after the granting of Italian citizenship.

During the last hearing the High Court judge said that Italy could not have jurisdiction over the case because Evans was a British citizen as he habitually resided in the United Kingdom. Alfie died a few days after his treatments were stopped.

«They say there isn’t much hope for little Indi, but until the end I will do what I can to defend her life. And to defend the right of parents to do everything they can for her”, wrote Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni on social networks on Monday evening at the end of the extraordinary Council of Ministers in which Gregory was granted citizenship. The family is assisted in Italy by Simone Pillon, former senator of the League and supporter of political battles of Catholic fundamentalism.

The Minister for Family, Birth and Equal Opportunities Eugenia Roccella also intervened with a post on Facebook. “Life and death are not equivalent options, much less can they be for the State,” Roccella wrote. «Little Indi’s parents ask only to continue caring for their little girl. The Italian government is beside them, and making Indi our fellow citizen is the most effective way to demonstrate it. As an Italian and as Minister of the Family of this government, I am proud of it.” In recent days, several English pro-life associations such as Christian Concern and the Christian Legal Center have asked for Gregory’s transfer to Italy.