Suara.com – Teuku Ryan, husband of Instagram celebrity Ria Ricis, was suddenly in the spotlight. This is because of Ryan’s Instagram upload on Sunday (5/11/2023). Ryan was suspected of being thought to be undergoing a baptism ritual procession.

Suspicions arose when Ryan shared a portrait of himself with a man soaking in a swimming pool. Ryan was seen wearing long clothes similar to a white robe.

The bodies of Ryan and the man with him in the swimming pool were soaked. Many netizens suspect that at that time Teuku Ryan was undergoing baptism, a ritual of cleansing sins as well as a confession of faith that is commonly carried out in Christianity.

Teuku Ryan and Ria Ricis at the press conference for the Merinding Disko album in Kemang, South Jakarta on Tuesday (10/10/2023). (Suara.com/Tiara)

“Oh my God! I thought I was baptized,” wrote a shocked netizen.

“I swear it turns out I’m not the only one who thinks I’m baptized, but it turns out the comments also think I’m baptized,” wrote another.

“I think I want to log out,” continued another.

Ria Ricis and Teuku Ryan’s family (Instagram/riaricis1795)

After further investigation, it turned out that Teuku Ryan was not undergoing a baptism ritual procession. He only complied with requests to swim with his friends.

“Ryan, let’s go down, swim. Ready, bro,” wrote Ryan in the caption of his uploaded photo.

Apparently, the upload was just a relaxing moment for Ryan swimming with his colleagues, including Habib Novel bin Muhammad Alaydrus.