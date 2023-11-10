Indonesian National Team striker, Dimas Drajad, received an ultimatum from one of the former coaches of the Indonesian U-23 National Team, Aji Santoso.

The coach who is currently in charge of Persikabo 1973 assesses that there is a difference in the sharpness of Dimnas Drajad when defending the Indonesian national team and the club.

When defending the Indonesian National Team, Dimas Drajad appeared gacor. Most recently, he scored a hat trick when the Garuda squad slaughtered Brunei Darussalam, last October 2023.

However, Dimas Drajad seemed sluggish when he was a Persikabo striker in 1973. In 11 matches in BRI Liga 1 2023/2024, not a single goal was scored.

This is what made the former coach of the Indonesian U-23 National Team give Dimas an ultimatum.

“Of course Dimas (Drajad) must immediately overcome this,” said Aji Santoso after the 1973 Persikabo vs Persija Jakarta match.

“He (Dimas Drajad) can score goals in the national team, but at this club he got several opportunities but failed to score,” said the former Persebaya Surabaya coach.

“So this must be resolved immediately by Dimas Drajad himself,” he concluded.

Now, Dimas Drajad is one of the 27 players who have been called up by Shin Tae-yong again for the matches against Iraq and the Philippines in the second round of the 2026 World Cup Qualifications.

The first match will be held at the Basra International Stadium, Basra, Iraq, Thursday (16/11/2023). Continue to meet the Philippines at the Rizal Memorial Stadium, Manila, Philippines, Tuesday (21/11/2023).